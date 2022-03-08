Defibrillators installed at key locations in Littlehampton

The machines have been fitted outside Arun Civic Centre, in Maltravers Road, and outside the Harbour Lights Cafe at the Look and Sea Centre, in Surrey Street.

The devices, which have the potential to save the life of someone in cardiac arrest, are available for use by anybody at any time without the need for an access code.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defibrillator outside Harbour Lights Cafe

Jacky Pendleton, chair of the housing and wellbeing services committee, said: “Defibrillators save lives, so I’m delighted that these will be available for the public to use should the unfortunate need arise.

“These devices are safe and simple to use so no one should be worried about using one if they need to and know that using it could save someone’s life.”

Also in the news: Raise a glass to Littlehampton retirement development at sparkling Hale Lodge open day

Self-explanatory instructions are given to talk the user through the process, making it easy to use without any training.

The defibrillator at Arun Civic Centre

The council said it was important to have defibrillator machines in accessible locations like these, as every minute it takes for a defibrillator to reach someone and deliver a shock reduces the chances of survival.