Dental health needs an early start, says county council during National Smile month

Starting early with dental health is key says West Sussex County Council during National Smile month.

Tooth decay is one of the most common childhood conditions and largely preventable. Early intervention isn’t just effective – it’s essential to prevent damage to little teeth over time and tooth extractions.

As part of an ongoing local campaign, West Sussex County Council’s Public Health team is amplifying oral health key messages during National Smile Month (May 12 – June 12) sharing key oral health advice for parents and carers.

Top tips for looking after children’s teeth:

Start early: Begin brushing your child’s teeth as soon as they erupt, typically around six months of age. Use a soft toothbrush and a smear of fluoride toothpaste.

Regular brushing: Children should brush their teeth twice a day, once in the morning and once before bed. Supervise your child’s brushing until they are at least 7-8 years old to ensure proper technique.

Diet matters: Limit sugary snacks and drinks. The bacteria in the mouth feed on sugar, producing acid that can damage teeth. Encourage healthy snacks like fruits, vegetables, and cheese.

Regular dental check-ups: It’s important to schedule a dental visit by the age of one, or within six months of their first tooth coming in. Regular check-ups will ensure that any potential issues are caught early.

Speaking on the significance of oral hygiene for children, the county council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing Councillor Bob Lanzer said: “National Smile Month highlights the importance of good oral hygiene for children.

“By establishing healthy dental habits early, we can prevent future dental issues and support our children's overall wellbeing. I encourage all parents and carers to take this opportunity to focus on their children's dental health and seek professional care when needed."

If your child requires urgent dental care, you can access the Emergency Dental Service through the Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust. This service offers prompt attention and expert care for dental emergencies.

For immediate help, visit: Emergency Dental Service

As National Smile Month highlights the importance of dental health, it’s the perfect opportunity for parents and carers to ensure their children’s smiles stay healthy, too. Early intervention, along with consistent care, can prevent dental problems and ensure your child’s smile remains bright for years to come.

For more information, visit the oral health campaigns page here: Oral health - West Sussex County Council