Don’t score an own goal and choose the right service for your health needs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the excitement of England’s semi-final game against the Netherlands in the air, the NHS in Sussex is urging fans to “make the right choice” for their health needs, ensuring emergency services remain available for those who need them most.

As the big game day approaches, health services across Sussex are experiencing high demand, with a continuous rise in emergency department visits and hospital admissions.

NHS healthcare professionals are working tirelessly to provide the best care for those in need. The NHS is committed to helping those who fall ill or get injured, ensuring everyone receives care in the right place, at the right time, by the right professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS in Sussex is calling on the public to “make the right choice” for urgent care that’s not an emergency.

NHS Logo

By doing so, everyone can get the best possible support, and hospital emergency departments can focus on those with the most urgent needs.

For urgent medical support that isn’t life-threatening, contact NHS111 by dialling 111 or visiting www.111.nhs.uk. NHS111 is available 24/7 to provide help and support, including connecting callers to pharmacists and out-of-hours GPs, and directing those who need face-to-face care to the appropriate service.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex, said: "We want everyone to have a fantastic time while enjoying the game on Wednesday, but we need people’s continued support to help make sure the right people can get the right care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A&E is for life-threatening emergencies, such as strokes or heart attacks. Let's save emergency services for saving lives. Help Us Help You by knowing what to do if you need urgent care that isn’t an emergency.”

For urgent care that isn’t an emergency, alternatives to A&E are available across Sussex:

· Brighton Health Centre walk in service, Brighton Station open 8am-8pm every day

· Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead, Minor Injury Unit open 8am-8pm every day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Crowborough Minor Injury Unit open 8am-8pm every day

· Uckfield Minor Injury Unit open 8am-8pm every day

· Lewes Urgent Treatment Centre open 8am-8pm every day

· Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital Minor Injury Unit 9am-5pm Monday to Friday

· Crawley Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre open seven days a week from 7.30am-10pm

· Worthing Hospital Urgent Treatment Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester Urgent Treatment Centre

Pharmacists are also available to provide expert clinical advice for minor health concerns and common illnesses such as sore throats, coughs, colds, tummy troubles, and aches and pains.

Community pharmacies can be a great first port of call for healthcare advice and treatments, especially with the newly launched Pharmacy First Service, where highly-trained pharmacists can assess people and, if appropriate, can support them with minor conditions such as coughs and colds, sore throats, upset stomachs, earache, infected insect bite, impetigo, and shingles).

They can also provide access to antibiotics, if appropriate, for urine infections (uncomplicated urinary tract infections in women under the age of 65), skin infections, and eye infections. Pharmacies can also provide access to emergency hormonal contraception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Self-care at home is also recommended for minor ailments, which can often be treated with rest and over-the-counter medicines. The NHS App, available for free from any app store, features a Health A-Z symptom checker, provides health advice, and signposts to the right place the first time.

Local GP surgeries are available to support everyone with new and ongoing health concerns, with appointments bookable online and over the phone.