Dr Beccy Cooper MP leads calls to improve outcomes for liver patients

Worthing West MP Dr Beccy Cooper has been elected as Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Liver Disease and Liver Cancer.

Beccy said: “I’m delighted to be elected as Co-Chair for the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Liver Disease and Liver Cancer. It’s great to see growing momentum for action to transform how we prevent, diagnose and treat liver conditions to help improve outcomes, save lives and reduce huge avoidable pressures facing our NHS.”

This event follows the publication of new research by the British Liver Trust which highlights significant disparities in the diagnosis, treatment, and care of liver disease across the UK. The research, published in the British Journal of General Practice, reveals that 80% of England does not have an effective liver care pathway, highlighting the pressing need for change.

Beccy added, “The case for action is overwhelming. Liver disease disproportionately impacts our most marginalised and disadvantaged communities, and liver cancer is now the fastest rising cause of cancer death in the UK. My own constituency of Worthing West is in the South East which has seen the highest number of hospital admissions from liver disease of all regions in England in 2022/23[1].”

“I look forward to working with the APPG to help improve outcomes and care for liver patients, and ensure communities affected by liver disease and liver cancer in Worthing West and across the UK are heard at Westminster.”

90 per cent of liver disease is preventable and caused by risk factors such as obesity, alcohol and viral hepatitis. Sadly, three-quarters of people diagnosed with cirrhosis are only identified in emergency settings when it is too late for effective intervention or treatment.

The British Liver Trust is calling for all health bodies across the UK to commission an effective pathway to improve earlier diagnosis of liver disease.

Pamela Healy OBE, Chief Executive of the British Liver Trust, said:“We were delighted to have the support of so many parliamentarians who are passionate about improving liver health and to have a former public health doctor elected as our Co-Chair. The rise in liver disease is symptom of widening health inequalities – premature deaths from liver disease are now up to 6 times higher in our most deprived areas compared to our most affluent in England.”

Adding “Improving prevention, early diagnosis, and patient care is essential to eliminating inequalities and reducing the number of lives lost to this silent killer.”

If you’re concerned about your liver health, the British Liver Trust offers a free Love Your Liver at-risk screener: www.britishlivertrust.org.uk/screener. And you can contact Beccy at [email protected]