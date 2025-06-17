E-cigarettes combined with specialist support are a safe and effective way to quit smoking, East Sussex healthy lifestyle provider says.

The government’s ban on disposable vapes, which came into force earlier this month, should not disguise the fact that e-cigarettes combined with specialist support continue to be a safe and effective method to quit smoking.

That’s the message from county-wide healthy lifestyle provider One You East Sussex, which says it remains to be seen how the third of UK smokers who are dual smokers – both tobacco and vape - will be affected by the ban.

Current smokers in East Sussex who also vape are being urged to consider self-referring to a free quit smoking service being offered by One You East Sussex, which says 63% of its users of its service have already successfully quit using vape or vape and patch together, 37% have successfully quit using nicotine replacement therapy only.

According to a study from ASH (Action on Smoking and Health), last year about 11% of adults in Great Britain were using vapes, the highest rate ever recorded, with approximately 5.6 million adults vaping, approximately30% of whom were primarily using disposable vapes. In 2023, approximately 69% of young people aged 11-17 in Great Britain who vaped were using disposable vapes, a significant increase from 7.7% in 2021. Overall, vaping among 11–17-year-olds in the UK doubled from 3.3% in 2021 to 7.6% in 2023.

“We know that taking the first step towards quitting smoking is easier with the right support system,” explains Tanya Sutton, Stop Smoking Lead at One You East Sussex.

“We offer a comprehensive toolkit of powerful advice, tips and flexible in-person or phone support from expert mentors for people of all ages as well as e-cigarettes and other stop smoking aids. This is backed up by regular appointments to help you stay motivated. We know that you are three times more likely to quit with support compared to going it alone, and it’s free.”

The government’s ban on the sale of disposable vapes came into effect on Sunday June 1, now making it illegal for businesses to sell, supply, or even possess single use vapes. The ban extends to all retailers, both physical and online, and includes healthcare and stop-smoking services. According to the government, the aim of the ban is to reduce environmental waste, protect young people from vaping, and support overall public health.

And, adds Sutton, there is obviously a correlation between the single use vape ban and The Tobacco and Vapes Bill that is currently going through parliament, which the government hopes will create the first smoke-free generation. In addition to proposing powers to extend the indoor smoking ban to specific outdoor spaces most public places and workplaces are expected to become vape free as well as smoke free.”

“A significant proportion of the population that has been using single use vapes are teens and young people,” continues Sutton.

“Of course, as a service provider we strongly support initiatives that will help protect the health of young people, in addition to the environmental benefits that will be accrued from the ban. However we also recognise that for some adults that have been dependent on tobacco, vaping has been helping them to reduce their dependency on tobacco.

For more information, visit oneyoueastsussex.org.uk/programmes/stop-smoking/, call 01323 404600 (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm) or email [email protected] .