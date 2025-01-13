East Grinstead could get 78-bed care home with more than 30 parking spaces if application goes through

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two companies have submitted a planning application for a new care home in East Grinstead.

Developer Igloo Care and operator EQ Care East Grinstead have applied to Mid Sussex District Council, via the agent Westbourne Planning.

Their proposal is to demolish the existing dwelling at Highfields, West Hill, and build a new Class C2 care home, as well as a separate building with additional care units (also Class C2).

People can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/24/3051.

The planning statement said: “The site benefits from excellent sustainable travel connections. It is within walking distance of local day-to-day facilities and amenities. Bus stops are located within 400-480m of the site and provide access to numerous services to a variety of destinations. East Grinstead rail station is situated 640m from the site.”

The planning statement said the application seeks detailed planning permission for a care facility with a 78-bed care home and seven additional care units. It said: “The applicants have designed the scheme, and, subject to securing planning permission, will develop and operate the care facility.”

The application for the 1.2 hectare site wants to increase the four existing car parking spaces to 37, while creating six cycle spaces and two disability spaces. Access would be via a new vehicular entrance from West Hill and six spaces would have electric vehicle charging points.

The planing statement said the applicants have ‘a proven track record of acquiring, developing and operating high-quality care homes across the UK’. It said: “The East Grinstead home would deliver high levels of care. This includes residents with early on-set or established dementia; an area in which the operator specialises in.”

It said: “The main building’s internal layout revolves around a ‘household’ model, whereby residents live in small clusters of between 10 and 12 bedrooms (all with en-suite wet rooms), with related facilities. This is important, not just operationally (efficiency, etc) but to ensure residents have familiar surroundings, regular staffing, benefit from socialising within small groups and, most importantly, give residents a sense of independence in terms of contributing to day-to-day tasks (albeit residents still have access to the wider ‘town centre’ facilities – shop, salon, gym, activities room, etc).”

The planning statement referenced a previous application for the site, which invloved demolishing the existing dwellinghouse to erect an 85-bed care home. It said the council granted outline planning permission on June 22, 2023, ‘subject to the completion of a s106 agreement to secure infrastructure (DM/23/0007)’. But it added: “The s106 was not, however, signed within the necessary timeframe, and therefore, the application was refused (29th November 2023), albeit only on the grounds that relevant infrastructure had not been secured.”