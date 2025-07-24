East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust awarded ‘Gold’ in defence employer recognition scheme
This achievement marks the trust’s progression from Bronze in January 2024 and Silver in September 2024, culminating in our new status as a leading advocate for the Armed Forces Community.
The ERS Gold Award, the highest accolade, recognises employers who exceed expectations in supporting veterans, reservists, cadet volunteers, and military families.
Requirements include providing at least ten days of paid leave for reservists, embedding supportive HR policies, participating in career transition initiatives, and advocating for defence across networks .
Steve Aumayer, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief People Officer, said: “Achieving the Gold Award reflects our dedication to the Armed Forces Community. From supporting reservists with extended leave, to actively advocating defence values across our organisation, we’re incredibly proud to be recognised at the highest level and will continue to build on this momentum.”
A spokesperson for the Trust added: “Steve has consistently championed our Armed Forces network from the beginning of our journey and as we’ve progressed through earlier award levels.
"By attaining Gold, we join over 200 employers nationwide who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant, supporting a resilient workforce and community.”
