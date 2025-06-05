East Sussex hospitals and hospices join forces to enhance local palliative care services

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust and local hospices,St Michael’s Hospice in Hastings and St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne, have joined a partnership to enhance local palliative care services.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said that the ability for consultants to work flexibly across the trust and both hospices has led to ‘real, tangible benefits for patients’.

Consultants who know their case can support timely admissions to hospice inpatient units with management plans already in place – reducing delays and repetition for patients and families at an already stressful time, the trust added.

The trust added that hospice consultants are now running regular clinics within the trust, which has ‘significantly’ expanded the number of available appointments and allowed more patients to be seen in a timely way.

Dr David Matthews, Clinical Lead for Palliative Care, runs some of these clinics. He said: “Working this way means more people across East Sussex can access high-quality palliative care in a hospital setting, often at an earlier stage of their illness, without long waits or needing to travel far. The joined-up medical team means the clinics provide a bridge between acute hospital and community palliative care services.”

Dr David Barclay said: “This partnership is a powerful example of what can be achieved when organisations work efficiently together. By putting patients at the centre and removing organisational barriers, the trust and St Wilfrid’s and St Michael’s hospices are showing how palliative care can evolve to meet growing need while maintaining its compassionate, person-centred focus.”

As the partnership continues to grow, it offers a model of collaborative working that could inspire similar innovations elsewhere.