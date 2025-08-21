East Sussex NHS Trust shortlisted for HSJ Award for support for veterans

The East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has been shortlisted as a finalist for the HSJ Awards in the Military and Civilian Health Partnership Award category for its Veteran Aware and Armed Forces Initiative work.

A spokesperson for the trust said that the the award entry covered the ‘trust’s roll-out of Armed Forces awareness training for staff, the work to better identify veterans in our patients pathways, the strengthened links with military charities and its rapid progression to achieving the Defence Employer Recognition Gold Award in under two years’.

Steve Aumayer, our Deputy Chief Executive, CPO, and the trust’s lead for Armed Forces said: “We began our journey to improve the recognition and support of our Armed Forces community through the care we provide back in September 2023.

"I’m thrilled that we have made such incredible progress to support this important patient group over the last two years, and this nomination recognises the hard work of our staff in making these improvements happen. Thank you to everyone involved”.

