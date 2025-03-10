East Sussex Recovery Alliance: Supporting people to live a substance-free lifestyle

Published 10th Mar 2025
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 10:08 BST
East Sussex Recovery Alliance (ESRA) is a dedicated community organisation providing essential support for individuals who are working to maintain a substance-free lifestyle. We are committed to empowering people in recovery by offering a welcoming, non-judgemental space where they can access guidance, build connections, and develop skills to move forward positively in their lives.

Our services are designed to support people at various stages of recovery, offering a range of activities and resources to help them regain control of their lives. We also facilitate the SMART (Self-Management and Recovery Training) programme, helping individuals build resilience and develop strategies to sustain long-term recovery.

One of our key services is our weekly drop-in support group, held every Wednesday from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at the Community Information Hub in Hastings. This drop-in session is open to anyone struggling to maintain a substance-free lifestyle, providing a safe and supportive environment to share experiences, gain advice, and connect with others on a similar journey.

At ESRA, we believe that recovery is a continuous process that thrives in a supportive community. Our goal is to ensure that no one faces their recovery journey alone.

Your Journey, Your Recovery, Our Support

For more information about our services, please contact us at [email protected] or visit our website esrauk.org or call 01424 435318

