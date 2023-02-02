Residents in East Sussex have been encouraged to regularly test for HIV as part of a national awareness campaign.

East Sussex County Council (ESCC) said it is backing the new National HIV Testing Week campaign ‘I test’, which starts on Monday, February 6. The initiative aims to encourage more people to get tested to help stop the spread of the virus.

The annual awareness programme is part of the government’s action plan to reduce new HIV infections by 80 per cent by 2025 and to eradicate new cases of HIV by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ESCC spokesperson said: “HIV can affect anyone and as people can live with the virus for a long time without any symptoms, testing is the only way to know your HIV status.

National HIV Testing Week runs from February 6-12.

“Testing for HIV is quick and confidential and can even be done at home. Free finger-prick tests, delivered in discreet packaging, can be ordered online at www.startswithme.org.uk/testing-for-hiv with the results available by text within a few days.”

East Sussex director of public health Darrell Gale said: “Regular testing is something we can all take personal responsibility for and help reduce the number of people living with undiagnosed HIV and those diagnosed late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2021, 46 per cent of people first diagnosed in England were diagnosed late, which correlates to poorer long-term health outcomes. Very effective HIV treatments exist today, so the sooner you get tested, diagnosed and start treatment, the better it is for your, and others’, long-term health.

“With the HIV medication available most people living with the virus, if diagnosed early and regularly taking the HIV treatment, will live their full natural lifespan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as home testing, people can also get tested at their local GP surgery or specialist sexual health clinic.

Mr Gale added: “It’s recommended everyone tests for HIV at least once a year and more regularly if you’ve had unprotected sex or more than one partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Testing is free, easy, quick and discreet. Anyone diagnosed with HIV in the UK can access free treatment and support.

“I’d urge anyone who thinks they may be at risk of having HIV to take the test as soon as possible.”

Further advice and support can be found on the East Sussex Sexual Health website.

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad