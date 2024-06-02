East Sussex town in top five most depressed places in the UK this summer, says new study

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The East Sussex town of Hastings has been listed in the top five most depressed places in the UK this summer, according to a new study.

The study by Calmer, a free mobile app for anxiety and panic attack relief, said Hastings ranked second the among the UK places most likely to experience depression this summer.

The study analysed data from the Office for National Statistics across 378 UK locations. Calmer said the study underscores smoking rates as a ‘crucial factor linked to depression’, which suggest ‘a potential for summertime depression’.

Calmer founder Daniel Leimanis said: “Recognizing the signs of summer depression is crucial for early intervention.”

A study by Calmer said Hastings ranked second the among UK places most likely to experience depression this summer. Photo: Google Street View

Calmer said the common symptoms include: persistent sadness, loss of interest, fatigue, changes in appetite or weight, sleep disturbances, difficulty concentrating and irritability. People can find out more about Calmer at gocalmer.com.

The top five UK places most depressed this summer, according to the study, are:

Fenland – 27.8 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

Hastings – 25.8 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

Mansfield – 24.8 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

North Lanarkshire – 24.3 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

Dover – 23.4 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

The least depressed places, according to the same study, are:

Oadby and Wigston – 3.2 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

West Oxfordshire – 3.7 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

Waverley – 4.4 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

Sevenoaks – 4.8 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.