East Sussex town in top five most depressed places in the UK this summer, says new study

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 14:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The East Sussex town of Hastings has been listed in the top five most depressed places in the UK this summer, according to a new study.

The study by Calmer, a free mobile app for anxiety and panic attack relief, said Hastings ranked second the among the UK places most likely to experience depression this summer.

The study analysed data from the Office for National Statistics across 378 UK locations. Calmer said the study underscores smoking rates as a ‘crucial factor linked to depression’, which suggest ‘a potential for summertime depression’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Calmer founder Daniel Leimanis said: “Recognizing the signs of summer depression is crucial for early intervention.”

A study by Calmer said Hastings ranked second the among UK places most likely to experience depression this summer. Photo: Google Street ViewA study by Calmer said Hastings ranked second the among UK places most likely to experience depression this summer. Photo: Google Street View
A study by Calmer said Hastings ranked second the among UK places most likely to experience depression this summer. Photo: Google Street View

Calmer said the common symptoms include: persistent sadness, loss of interest, fatigue, changes in appetite or weight, sleep disturbances, difficulty concentrating and irritability. People can find out more about Calmer at gocalmer.com.

More than 50 new homes coming to East Sussex village

The top five UK places most depressed this summer, according to the study, are:

Fenland – 27.8 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hastings – 25.8 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

Mansfield – 24.8 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

North Lanarkshire – 24.3 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

Dover – 23.4 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The least depressed places, according to the same study, are:

Oadby and Wigston – 3.2 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

West Oxfordshire – 3.7 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

Waverley – 4.4 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

Sevenoaks – 4.8 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

Dartford – 5.1 per cent estimated proportion of current smokers.

Related topics:HastingsOffice for National Statistics

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.