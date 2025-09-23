Eastbourne care home rated ‘Good’ following CQC inspection

A care home in Eastbourne has been rated ‘Good’ following an inspection by the CQC (Care Quality Commission).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Gardens in Willoughby Crescent was rated ‘Good’ in all categories, ‘safe’, ‘effective’, ‘caring’, responsive and well-led’, following an unannounced inspection on July 30.

Ashley Gardens provides accommodation without nursing care for up to 47 people with accommodation arranged over two floors with stair and lift access. At the time of the inspection there were 37 people using the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report stated: “People told us they were happy living at Ashley Gardens and the staff were nice. We saw that staff attended to people promptly and treated people with kindness and compassion.

Ashley Gardens in Willoughby Crescent, Eastbourne. Picture: Eastbourne

"Staff knew people well and were able to anticipate their needs. People responded positively to staff and there was a clear fondness between staff and people.

“Detailed and up to date care plans and documentation was in place. People’s care and support needs were regularly reviewed and updated when changes occurred. The staff and management worked with external health professionals to ensure peoples physical and mental health needs were met.

“People received their medicines safely and nutritional needs were met. A varied and stimulating variety of activities took place. People were seen to actively participate in activities and to engage positively with staff.

“Governance systems were in place to ensure a thorough and robust oversight of systems and processes was maintained.”