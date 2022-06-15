Eastbourne DGH receives more than £27 million for improvements

The East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has received the money to improve energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of the DGH.

This money is part of £553 million in government funding through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the trust, the scheme will see clean and efficient heat pumps installed and energy efficiency upgrades across the majority of the hospital.

£27 million will be spent on the DGH

This will include insulation on the outside of the building, new windows and roofing, as well as the addition of solar panels. The scheme in Eastbourne is one of the first to take a whole-building approach with work due to be finished by April next year.

Chris Hodgson, director for estates and facilities, said, “This funding will deliver improvements to Eastbourne DGH that will mean a significant reduction in the use of energy across the site which will be a key part of our aim to provide sustainable healthcare.”