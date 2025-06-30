Eastbourne GP hails new tech as ‘ground-breaking step forward in preventative healthcare’
In a first for the UK’s primary healthcare sector, the medical team at Hillbrow Health & Wellbeing in Meads has taken delivery of a MedicubeX eHealth Station and Eastbourne residents are being invited to try it out.
The technology ‘empowers people to understand their bodies, identify early warning signs, and take control of their health’.
By simply stepping into the Medicube, measurements such as blood pressure, pulse, body composition, ECG, respiratory rate, and advanced assessments for cardiovascular and diabetes risk, are taken and recorded.
The new technology is available for anyone to use, supporting both clinical care and self-monitoring.
Dr Nick Harvey, GP & CEO of South Downs Health and Care Ltd, GP Federation, said:
“This is undoubtedly a ground-breaking step forward in preventative healthcare.
“At Hillbrow, our focus is on prevention and improving healthspan – not just how long people live, but how well. The MedicubeX eHealth Station brings us closer to that goal by making proactive, personalised health monitoring more accessible than ever before.”
