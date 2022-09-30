Eastbourne GP practice to stop offering video appointments with digital healthcare service

Some patients of Victoria Medical Centre were told the news over email on Thursday, September 29.

In the email a Livi spokesperson said: "We’re emailing to let you know that from the 1st of October, your GP practice will no longer offer video GP appointments with Livi.

"Unfortunately, this means you will no longer be able to see a Livi GP for free on the NHS. You may want to delete the Livi app from your device if you don’t wish to use our pay-as-you-go GP and mental health services.”

Victoria Medical Centre in Eastbourne

Livi said patients who have any questions or need more information on how to speak to a healthcare professional are urged to contact Victoria Medical Centre directly.

The Livi spokesperson added: "We’d like to thank you for supporting our NHS service."