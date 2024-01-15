BREAKING

Eastbourne hospital's diabetes and endocrinology team hold face-to-face appointments following refurbishment

The diabetes and endocrinology team at Eastbourne District General Hospital have started to welcome people for face-to-face consultations again, following a major refurbishment.
The refurbishment works will now mean the team can hold clinical activities again in a safe and comfortable environment.

Dr David Till, Consultant Endocrinologist, said: “Through COVID, our team adapted rapidly to offer new and virtual models of practice, with their own benefits, but the value of direct clinical contact cannot be overstated for the support of people with long-term conditions.

Erwin Castro, Diabetes Nurse Consultant, said: “It is such a great pleasure for the team that the Diabetes and Endocrinology Centre at Eastbourne District General Hospital is able to hold face to face clinics again. The commitment to provide holistic care for people with diabetes and endocrinology can continue and improve. This will ensure the completion of key care processes for people living with these long-term conditions.”