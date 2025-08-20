Eastbourne medical practice closes branch in shopping centre

A medical practice in Eastbourne has announced that it has closed one of its branches in the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Medical Centre located on 153a Victoria Drive announced that its practice in the Beacon shopping centre had temporarily closed due to a ‘physical problem with the building’.

The practice added that it could not confirm when the Beacon branch would reopen but that the practice on Victoria Drive would remain open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the medical practice added: “Due to repairs required on the roller shutter, we have had to close The Beacon Practice temporarily.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“We are trying to get this fixed as soon as possible but cannot confirm when the beacon branch will reopen.”