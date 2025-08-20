Eastbourne medical practice closes branch in shopping centre
Victoria Medical Centre located on 153a Victoria Drive announced that its practice in the Beacon shopping centre had temporarily closed due to a ‘physical problem with the building’.
The practice added that it could not confirm when the Beacon branch would reopen but that the practice on Victoria Drive would remain open.
A spokesperson for the medical practice added: “Due to repairs required on the roller shutter, we have had to close The Beacon Practice temporarily.
We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.
“We are trying to get this fixed as soon as possible but cannot confirm when the beacon branch will reopen.”