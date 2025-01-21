Eastbourne MP calls on the Chancellor to bring forward new hospital plans
This comes after the announcement yesterday (January 20) by the Secretary of State for Health who announced that work would not start on Eastbourne’s New Hospital until 2037 - at the earliest.
Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde, stated that the release of these funds is ‘essential to bring forward plans for the much-needed new hospital in Eastbourne.’
The Chancellor responded by saying: “While I recognise the importance of this issue… we have done the responsible thing and reviewed the unrealistic programme that we inherited from the previous government…this means that for some projects the timeline has had to be pushed back”.
East Sussex NHS Hospital Trust, who run the DGH, said in their Building for the Future report that: “the age and standard of current hospital buildings presents challenges for the consistent delivery of safe, effective, responsive and efficient care” and therefore needs investment.
Eastbourne’s MP Josh Babarinde said:“While our District General Hospital currently provides an outstanding level of care, it’s clear that it needs proper investment to take this to the next level.
“A 15-year wait is unacceptable on top of the years of broken promises about a new hospital from the Conservatives.
“That’s why, today, I urged the Chancellor in the Commons to accelerate the building of Eastbourne's New Hospital, and I will keep on fighting for what local patients need and deserve.”
