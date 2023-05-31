A nursing home in Eastbourne has received a ‘good’ overall rating from the Care Quality Commission, following a recent inspection.

In a report published on May 18 by the CQC, Rivendale Lodge EMI Care Home in Prideaux Road, received the rating following an inspection on April 27.

The nursing home also received a ‘good’ rating in five individual categories, which includes the ‘safe’, ‘effective’, ‘caring’ and ‘responsive’ and ‘well-led’ sections of the inspection.

The CQC report said: “The registered manager had been at Rivendale for many years, as had a number of care staff. Relatives and health professional commented on the positive impact this had on the way care was provided. One relative told us: "If every care home had a manager like [person's name] the world would be a better place,

nothing is too much trouble for the people in her and the staff care.

“People told us they were well looked after and supported to spend their time how they chose. One person said they liked to spend time in their room doing crosswords, but staff encouraged them to come to the lounge and spend time with others which they enjoyed.

“Staff demonstrated a good understanding of people's individual support needs and personalities and responded promptly when people became anxious or upset.

“A relative told the CQC: "My mother suffers with dementia and poor eyesight which results in her frequently being agitated and in need of lots of personal one-to-one contact. I am constantly impressed by how kind and understanding the team are in their care of my mother."

The rating comes after the care home were given a ‘required improvement’ rating in the well led category but this was improved in the most recent inspection.

The report said: "At our last inspection we rated this key question requires improvement. At this inspection the rating has changed to good. This meant the service was consistently managed and well-led. Leaders and the culture they created promoted high-quality, person-centred care.