Eastbourne patients can book video consultation with doctor

Patients in the Eastbourne and Hailsham areas are now able to book video consultations with a GP seven days a week via the LIVI app on their mobile phone or tablet.

Appointments are available from 4pm to 8pm from Monday to Friday and from 8am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The doctors that people can see through LIVI are all General Medical Council certified General Practitioners who work part-time with LIVI and part-time with their local physical GP surgeries.

All GPs have also been trained to provide the best possible care through video meetings on the platform and are able to give medical advice, issue prescriptions which are sent to a local pharmacy, or refer people to other services or specialist if they think people need to see them.

Booking a video consultation is as simple, says the NHS clinical commissioning group for the area.

People should download the LIVI app, which is available from the AppStore and Google Play, then sign up and select your existing GP practice; book an appointment from minutes in the future up to 7 days ahead and provide some information about symptoms with the option to include photos to help the GP with diagnosis.

When the appointment is due to start people will get a call from a GP via the app

People can book an appointment for children aged 2-16, book appointments in a language other than English, and even book appointments when abroad.

Dr Martin Writer, the chair of NHS Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “I’m delighted GP video conference appointments have launched locally via LIVI. They will make it easier for people to see a GP at a time, and from a location, that’s convenient for them. LIVI are providing a great additional option for people to access health care how they would like to.”

Mark Cannon, the chief executive of the South Downs Health and Care Ltd GP Federation, said, “We are really pleased to be one of the first in the country to be routinely offering additional GP appointments by video. Our partnership with LIVI will make it easier for patients to get a GP appointment in the evening or at weekends in a way and at times that are convenient for them, 365 days a year.”

The first time people use LIVI they will be asked to provide some information and documentation to ensure confidentiality and keep medical records secured.

To find out which practices offers LIVI appointments go to www.livi.co.uk and select ‘Practice List’ before scrolling down to ‘SDHC GP Practices’.