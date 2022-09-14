Eastbourne surgery experiencing longer phone wait times and reduced appointment availability due to staff sickness
A medical centre in Eastbourne said it is experiencing longer waiting times on the phone and reduced appointment availability because of staff sickness.
On Wednesday, September 14, Victoria Medical Centre messaged patients about the issues.
A spokesperson from the medical centre in Victoria Drive said: “Due to high levels of staff sickness in both our clinical and admin teams we are experiencing longer wait times on the telephones and reduced appointment availability.
“Please only call if your matter is urgent and please bear with us as we try to cope with a high number of calls and reduced staff numbers.
“Sorry for the inconvenience.”
The centre had also messaged patients about longer waiting times on the phone due to Covid infections among staff back in July.