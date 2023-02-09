A therapy assistant practitioner in Eastbourne has got a national award.

Jan Loose, a Therapy Assistant Practitioner in the integrated discharge team at Eastbourne, has achieved joint runner-up at the recent Health Education England, ‘Celebrating inspirational AHP [Allied Health Professions] support workforce’ national awards.

Allied health professions are health care professions distinct from optometry, dentistry, nursing, medicine, and pharmacy. They provide a range of diagnostic, technical, therapeutic, and support services in connection with health care.

Rosy Shrubbs, clinical lead for the occupational therapy integrated discharge team, was the one to nominate Jan. She described her as ‘the glue that holds our team together, a reluctant heroine’ in her nomination.

Eastbourne therapy assistant receives national award - Janice Loose (photo by NHS trust)

Rosy said: “Jan has worked tirelessly in her own time to develop the therapeutic garden. Every Christmas she gathers the talents of staff around her to create a magical wonderland for the enjoyment of staff and patients.

Jan, whose nomination was in the ‘Positive, Compassionate and Inclusive’ category, said: “I work with an amazing team and wonderful colleagues and I was so proud to be nominated, let alone be awarded joint runner-up. I would like to thank my colleagues, and in particular Rosy, for nominating me.”

