Eastbourne woman says trying to contact the DGH about her mother’s condition caused her ‘trauma’

An Eastbourne woman said a lack of staff and information about her mother’s condition in hospital caused her ‘trauma’.

Sharon Knight said her mother, Mary Josephine Knight, was admitted to Eastbourne District General Hospital on the morning of February 16 after her legs gave way.

Miss Knight said she struggled to get information from the DGH about her mother’s condition, despite having power of attorney over her mother’s health and welfare.

The Eastbourne woman said she called later in the day and was told her mother, who she lives with, had covid and the hospital would be in contact.

Miss Knight said after calling in the evening she was told that her mother had been moved to the Friston ward.

After trying to get in contact the following day, Miss Knight said she struggled again to get information on his mother’s condition.

She had said, “I don’t know if my mother is still alive or what her condition is.

“This is truly barbaric behaviour on the part of admin.

“If we are not allowed to the hospital to visit our loved ones then surely the chief executive, who has had two years to sort things out, should have allocated more staff to answer phones and to ensure that families are kept informed of their loved one’s condition.”

The Rosebery Avenue resident said she had been ‘shaking all night long’ due to the stress.

Miss Knight said she is also a registered, full-time carer for her mother, as well as having power of attorney.

She added, “No medical procedure should be carried out on my mother without my prior consent and knowledge.

“I should have been updated on every decision made by the medical team treating my mother.

“She is a vulnerable individual and I must be fully informed of the care package/pathway that they are proposing for her and every stage.”

Despite her concerns, Miss Knight praised the NHS’s previous help with her 86-year-old mother.

She said, “Our previous experience of dealing with the NHS when mum had her stroke was totally praiseworthy, it was incredible how we were consulted and treated all the way through the process.

“This experience is so different, I cannot believe it is the same hospital.

“Sadly due to the mismanagement and hiding behind covid, no one appears answerable.”

Miss Knight said a nurse has since ‘apologised profusely’.

She added, “I was able to explain the need for Mum to have physio to try and keep her right leg functioning and also highlighted the fact that I need to be able to arrange further care for when Mum comes home.

“She assured me Mum was bright and had eaten well and she had ensured a physio would be round to see Mum.”

Miss Knight said her mother returned home on Tuesday, February 22.

An East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust spokesperson said, “Our staff are working as hard as they can as we balance managing the ongoing impact of covid-19 whilst we work to restore services.