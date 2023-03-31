A Haywards Heath based veterinary practice has issued a warning about plants and foods that pose a danger to pets this Easter.

Oathall Vets in Oathall Road has created a list of several kinds of spring flowers that can harm cats and dogs and has urged owners to keep chocolate away from them too.

An Oathall spokesperson said: “Whether hidden in the garden for an egg hunt or wrapped in bright packaging chocolate is easily found by pets, but beware chocolate comes with a serious health warning.”

They said it contains theobromine, which affects the nervous system and hearts of dogs and cats and can be lethal. Darker chocolate means a higher concentration of theobromine.

Oathall Vets added that signs of ingestion include panting, shaking, vomiting, diarrhoea, seizure and can lead to death.

The Oathall spokesperson continued: “Although spring can be a beautiful time of year, and many of the ‘green fingered’ among us take to our gardens, it is worthwhile to take note of several plants and flowers that can upset our pets this season.”

The dangerous plants, according to Oathall, include:

Daffodils: When ingested, these can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy and a high temperature. In severe cases a pet may collapse.

Crocus leaves, flowers and bulbs: These can cause mild gastrointestinal irritation in cats and dogs with vomiting and diarrhoea. Symptoms will be seen within two to four hours and will usually get better within 24 to 36 hours.

Hyacinths: Ingestion can cause gastrointestinal irritation with vomiting and lethargy. This can happen rapidly and lasts a few hours.

Iris: Only the stinking iris and yellow flag types cause poisoning and these are countryside plants. Ingestion can cause mouth discomfort, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Lilies: These plants are poisonous to cats and all parts of the plant are toxic. The initial signs of ingestion after about two to six hours are salivation, vomiting, lack of appetite, lethargy, excessive drinking and urinating. The kidneys can deteriorate if this is left untreated and convulsions can occur. Death occurs after about three to seven days but cats will usually be fine if they get treatment quickly. Ingestion of lilies in dogs usually only causes gastrointestinal upset and not renal failure.

Tulips: All parts are toxic to cats and dogs, including the bulb, and the main signs of ingestion are salivation, vomiting, diarrhoea, flatulence and abdominal pain. These symptoms usually go away within 24 hours.

The Oathall Vets spokesperson said: “If you suspect your pet has eaten any part of any of the above plants please contact us.”

Oathall Vets covers Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and the surrounding areas of Mid Sussex. Oathall Vets has a 24-hour service staffed by its own vets and nurses in an on-site hospital in Haywards Heath. In an emergency people can call 01444 440224 to be put through to the on-call vet.