Eating disorders service in Hove successful in reducing hospital admissions

A pioneering eating disorders service has successfully reduced the number of young people requiring hospital admission, providing them with timely and effective care in the community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spring Tide, run by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and based in Hove, the service is an Intensive Treatment Program for young people aged 18 and under. Through a combination of multidisciplinary expertise, family involvement, and innovative treatment models, the initiative has significantly improved outcomes and reduced pressure on hospital services.

It offers tailored support for children and young people with who have a diagnosis of Anorexia Nervosa and Atypical Anorexia Nervosa, it is the first of its kind in the county and only one of four in the South-East. The purpose of the intervention is to avoid inpatient treatment, or to facilitate early discharge from inpatient treatment back to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young people are already known to Sussex Family Eating Disorder Service (SFEDS) of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

NHS logo

On Eating Disorders Awareness Week, Shelly Oakenshott, Spring Tide's Clinical Service Manager, said: “Our primary goal is to ensure that young people receive the care they need before their condition worsens to the point of requiring hospital admission. By providing specialised support and interventions, we are helping individuals recover in familiar environments with the support of their loved ones.

"The initiative has already demonstrated impressive results, with a significant reduction in hospital admissions and improved recovery rates among young people. Families have also reported feeling more equipped to support their loved ones through their recovery journey."

Between October 2022, when the service opened, and July 2024, Spring Tide received 117 referrals, assessed 44 CYP (children or young people) and offered a space to 95% of these referrals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service has been commissioned by the NHS Kent and Sussex CAMHS Provider Collaborative, which is led by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, with funding from NHS England.

Clinical director for NHS Sussex, Dr Selma Stafford, said: “Providing intensive, community-based care for young people with eating disorders is essential in preventing hospital admissions and supporting recovery.

“Early intervention allows us to deliver specialist, evidence-based treatment in a way that keeps young people in their familiar environments, surrounded by their loved ones. This approach not only improves outcomes but also empowers families to play an active role in the recovery journey."