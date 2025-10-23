Here’s everything you need to know about Worthing's newest community hospital.

Community Health and Eye Care (CHEC) has been welcoming NHS patients at a new site in Worthing since July.

CHECK is a leading provider of high-quality, efficient community-based healthcare, delivered together with the NHS. With over 35 hospitals and 120 community sites across England, CHEC makes specialist ophthalmology, gastroenterology, dermatology, and ENT services more readily accessible in local communities.

Based in Montague Street, the Worthing facility provides essential ophthalmology, gastroenterology, dermatology, and ENT services to the local community.

“Located just a short walk from the seafront, CHEC Worthing has quickly become an important part of local healthcare provision, helping to reduce NHS waiting times and giving patients greater access to high-quality care closer to home,” a spokesperson for the service said.

"With parking nearby and excellent public transport links, the hospital is equipped with a state-of- the-art ophthalmology theatre and an advanced endoscopy suite, ensuring efficient, timely treatments in a modern and welcoming environment.”

Sallie Laing is the hospital manager at CHEC Worthing.

She said: “We’re thrilled to be open and serving the Worthing community. This new site offers patients quicker access to essential treatments and more choice close to home. We look forward to working alongside our NHS partners to make a real difference for local people.”

CHEC Worthing builds on the organisation’s ‘growing presence’ across Southern England, complementing existing sites in Berkshire, Dorset, and Kent.