A former Coronation Street star is supporting an art auction to raise funds for a Brighton addiction charity.

Kennedy Street Recovery, which has a recovery hub opposite St Peter’s Church on the Level, is hosting a modern and street art auction on Friday December 1.

The charity is run by Brighton-based actor Kevin Kennedy’s (Curly Watts in Coronation Street) wife, Clare Kennedy, the couple have been clean and sober for 25 years and now support others looking to recover from addiction.

As part of their Big Give Christmas Challenge to raise £27,400. the art auction will help to pay for a recovery coffee shop in the heart of Brighton.

Kevin Kennedy, said: “When Clare and I looked for help 25 years ago, we couldn’t find the information we needed, so when we got clean and sober, we decided to help others find the right information and support to start people on their recovery journey, and set up Kennedy Street Recovery.

"Any support for our Big Give Christmas Challenge will help us to change more lives in Brighton and Hove.”

The auction will feature 18 lots from local and international artists, including Sick-Boy XIII, and The Postman Art, kindly donated by the artists themselves and local art galleries.

Auction sales will go directly into the Big Give Christmas Challenge and will be matched by the charity’s supporters and The Julia and Hans Rausing Trust.

Mark McTaggart, operations manager at Kennedy Street Recovery, said: “Our Recovery Art Auction will be a fun evening for art lovers and is open to anyone who believes in our work to support people to recover from addiction.

"We hope everyone will give generously to help us reach our target and enable us to carry on the work we all feel so passionately about.”