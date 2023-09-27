West Sussex saw its first bleed control cabinets installed in Crawley and Worthing on Tuesday, September 26.

Co founder of Project Youth Official Carl Scott, 41, said the Worthing kit was installed in Warwick Street, near the defibrillator phone box, at 10.30am. The Crawley one was installed at the Kingsgate car park at 12.30pm.

Carl, who was a gang member before turning his life around, said: “Four or five months ago I managed to install the first bleed control cabinets for East Sussex and one was put up at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre (in Hastings).”

Now he hopes to ‘branch them out’ across the whole county.

The installation of the Worthing kit comes seven months after Sussex Police said a boy was stabbed in Worthing’s McDonald’s at about 5.30pm on Monday, February 13.

Carl said: “Knife crime isn’t getting any better and there are numerous young people who are carrying knives at the moment and the risk factors are so big.”

He said that any member of the public or business can access the cabinets to help stem a bleed if anyone has been injured, increasing their chances of survival while waiting for an ambulance.

He said: “They’re not just for knife crime, they’re for injures, they’re for car crashes, falls from buildings, they’re for anything where people could lose their lives from a bleed.”

Carl said: “You can stem a bleed with a tourniquet or you can pack a wound with a haemostatic gauze that's also inside the kit.”

He explained that the boxes have been funded by Sussex Police and said people do not have to be trained to use them because there are instructions inside.

But he added: “We're quite happy to put some training on so people feel more confident.”

Martin Cosser, the father of Charlie Cosser who died following a knife attack in summer, was at the installation of the Crawley cabinet. Sussex Police said Charlie Cosser sustained multiple stab wounds during the incident in Marches Road, Warnham, in the early hours of Sunday, July 23.

Martin said: “I think it’s important that people like Carl Scott are doing what they can to raise awareness of knife crime and by installing these bleed kits.”

“It's giving anyone who has the misfortune of being attacked a chance of medical assistance before the emergency vehicles arrive,” he said, adding: “If it just saves one life then all the work that goes into this is worthwhile.”

Carl, who co-founded Project Youth Official with his partner Karla Loft, said: “We wanted to help divert as many kids away from serious violence as we could because of the dangers that young people are facing on the streets now.”

He said: “Growing up I was involved in gang life myself and at a younger age I’ve personally been a victim of knife crime.”

But Carl said he managed to get out of that life, saying: “Within seven years I put all the energy into every service that has helped me.”