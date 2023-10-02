BREAKING
Executive coach from Hassocks teams up with Brighton’s Sea Life centre to support four-year-old’s fight against cancer

An experienced executive coach from Hassocks has teamed up with the world’s oldest aquarium to support a boy’s fight against cancer.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:57 BST
Catherine Gorham has joined with SEA LIFE Brighton to offer clients a unique coaching experience.

Four people who want to work on an aspect of their professional or personal life can get coaching in return for a £75 charity donation to Solving Kids Cancer UK.

Catherine said: “I am so thrilled by the generosity of SEA LIFE Brighton, which will provide a unique experience to coaching clients. The natural world is powerful as a partner in the coaching process – offering a mirror as to what may be going on inside us and thereby enabling us to access greater wisdom and resourcefulness within ourselves. By working with the huge diversity of creatures and their different environments within the aquarium, clients will gain inspiration and clarity for action.”

Catherine Gorham has teamed up with SEA LIFE Brighton to offer clients a unique coaching experience in return for a charity donations to Solving Kids Cancer UK. Inset: Teddy Lichten from HassocksCatherine Gorham has teamed up with SEA LIFE Brighton to offer clients a unique coaching experience in return for a charity donations to Solving Kids Cancer UK. Inset: Teddy Lichten from Hassocks
The family of Hassocks boy Teddy Lichten, who is now four years old, are trying to raise £300,000 for a treatment that is not yet available on the NHS after Teddy was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in July last year. Kat Lichten, 34, and her husband Alastair, 33, set up the fundraising page in 2022, which people can donate to at www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/children/teddylichten. People can also read Teddy’s full story at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

SEA LIFE Brighton said that the coaching sessions are available to people who are attending privately or who are supported by their employer. Issues that could be tackled include: imposter syndrome, low self-esteem, leadership impact, difficult working relationships or transition points at work or home. Entry to SEA LIFE Brighton is free as part of this coaching offer.

Catherine Gorham (www.catherinegorham.co.uk) is an experienced, accredited executive and personal coach, who specialises in integrating nature into the psychological process. She coaches employees in Sussex and Surrey and works internationally online in both English and German. The four 90-minute sessions at will be available on a ‘first come first served’ basis until the end of November. Anyone who is interested in signing up can email Catherine Gorham for an introductory call at [email protected].

