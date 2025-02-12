Eye surgery resolves the A-Z of eye problems for Battle resident

It’s often the case that we don’t appreciate what we have until it is going or gone and after four decades of perfect vision without glasses, that was certainly true for Lisa Wolford, 54 from Battle in East Sussex.

Having only started wearing glasses 10 years ago, Lisa soon realised that poor vision was impacting every aspect of her life from A to Z including work, hobbies, holidays, shopping and even eating. Added to that was the constant cycle of taking her glasses on and off for various tasks and activities all day every day as well as glasses falling off her face.

Lisa missed the convenience of being able to see unaided and the answer was lens replacement surgery at Optegra Eye Hospital Central London which solved all her vision problems in one short, pain-free procedure.

“I am an active person and love sports such as running, cycling and skiing,” explained Lisa. “However, I found it difficult to wear glasses whilst out on a run so would end up holding them in my hand – I didn’t want to leave them at home in case I needed to read something whilst out.

“It was a similar situation on the skiing holidays which I love – glasses on and off constantly to read piste maps or signs, a task made even more tricky when wearing a helmet, goggles and gloves!

“For my work as an administrator I have to look at two different computer screens so I was constantly looking up and down – again, glasses on and off all day. It was the same in the supermarket trying to read ingredients lists, or out gardening when my glasses would fall off my face. It had become a real pain affecting me and frustrating me every single day.”

Lisa took her time researching options for vision correction and came across lens replacement surgery (insert link to RLE page here please) at Optegra. “From the initial telephone enquiry I felt reassured and confident in Optegra’s professionalism. At my in-person consultation I was impressed by the quality of their knowledge and understanding, plus the facilities are fantastic.

“On the day of the surgery, I was naturally feeling a little apprehensive but all of the staff were so very kind, caring and helpful - it was just what I needed at that time.”

Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Mr Amir Hamid was Lisa’s surgeon at Optegra’s flagship London hospital on Queen Anne Street. He said: “Lisa was experiencing presbyopia, the gradual loss of your eyes’ ability to focus on nearby objects, which affects many people from mid-life. It is a natural, and often annoying, part of ageing but also very common as the lens in our eye starts to harden.

“Fortunately with the lens replacement procedure, we are able to not only correct a patient’s eyesight by replacing the natural lens with a tailored synthetic lens to meet their prescription, but also completely eliminate any chance of developing cataracts in the future. I am delighted with the results we achieved for Lisa, who is now glasses free and enjoying life to the full.”

Even on her journey home after surgery, Lisa could immediately tell that her vision was better. “I was testing out what I could see and it was quite remarkable. The surgery was painless and the results are incredible. The aftercare and support was also brilliant.

“I am now completely free of glasses but I still keep feeling for them on my head – I think that habit will last a while. My only regret is that I didn’t do this sooner – it has been life-changing and I am back to the excellent vision I had before presbyopia hit!”

