Families encouraged to talk about organ donations

Families are being encouraged to talk about organ donations as part of a week long awareness campaign.

East Sussex Healthcare organ donation committee is asking if people would be prepared to give a life-saving organ as well as take one as part of the Organ Donation Week (September 2-8) a life-saving organ as well as take one.

The committee’s Jackie Churchward-Cardiff said, “Organ Donation Week is a timely reminder to people to talk to their family about whether they want, in the event of their death, to give the gift of their organs to benefit others.

“These conversations are a part of life and it is important that decisions regarding donation are understood and shared. A family’s knowledge of their relative’s wishes does make an extraordinary difference.”

A new law, set to be introduced in spring 2020 referred to as Max and Keira’s law, will see all adults in England considered to have agreed to be an organ donor unless they have officially opted-out of donating. The two excluded groups are people under the age of 18 or those lacking mental capacity. People still have the right to opt-out.

In the UK three people die every day waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

For more information visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk/how_to_become_a_donor/registration.