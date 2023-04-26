Film about Hassocks boy’s cancer battle to be screened at Brighton & Hove Albion match

Kat and Alastair Lichten’s son Teddy was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July last year.
They set up the page www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/Appeal/teddylichten, which has now raised more than £60,000.
On Saturday, April 29, a film, which has been co-produced and narrated by Teddy’s grandmother Kayla, will be screened at Falmer Stadium before the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C.
Speaking about Teddy’s diagnosis Katherine said: “We were told our precious boy had a type of cancer called neuroblastoma and our world shattered. That night I cried so hard I thought my heart would break in two.”
So far Teddy has undergone chemotherapy, blood-transfusions, and stem-cell transplants and has nine months of front-line treatment ahead. Teddy’s family joined forces with charity Solving Kids’ Cancer to help them raise funds for potentially life-saving treatment abroad.
Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. agreed to premier the new film to help raise awareness and support the fundraising campaign.
Katherine said: “My husband and I both went to the University of Sussex, support the Seagulls, and chose to raise our family in Hassocks. We’ve been overwhelmed by the support of our neighbours, wider community, and Sussex institutions such as Brighton & Hove Albion F.C.”
Visit www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/teddylichten to donate or text “TEDDYL”, followed by any whole amount up to £20, to 70085. Alternatively, people can send a cheque payable to Solving Kids’ Cancer at Coram Campus, 41 Brunswick Square, London, WC1N 1AZ, and write TEDDY LICHTEN on the back.