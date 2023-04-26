Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
13 hours ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
13 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
15 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
17 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
19 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

Film about Hassocks boy’s cancer battle to be screened at Brighton & Hove Albion match

A short film about a three-year-old Hassocks boy’s battle against cancer is set to be screened at the next Brighton & Hove Albion match.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST

Kat and Alastair Lichten’s son Teddy was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July last year.

They set up the page www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/Appeal/teddylichten, which has now raised more than £60,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Saturday, April 29, a film, which has been co-produced and narrated by Teddy’s grandmother Kayla, will be screened at Falmer Stadium before the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C.

Most Popular
Teddy from Hassocks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in July last year. Photo: Elizabeth LichtenTeddy from Hassocks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in July last year. Photo: Elizabeth Lichten
Teddy from Hassocks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in July last year. Photo: Elizabeth Lichten

Speaking about Teddy’s diagnosis Katherine said: “We were told our precious boy had a type of cancer called neuroblastoma and our world shattered. That night I cried so hard I thought my heart would break in two.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more: Hassocks parents need £250,000 to help three-year-old Teddy fight can...

So far Teddy has undergone chemotherapy, blood-transfusions, and stem-cell transplants and has nine months of front-line treatment ahead. Teddy’s family joined forces with charity Solving Kids’ Cancer to help them raise funds for potentially life-saving treatment abroad.

Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. agreed to premier the new film to help raise awareness and support the fundraising campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Katherine said: “My husband and I both went to the University of Sussex, support the Seagulls, and chose to raise our family in Hassocks. We’ve been overwhelmed by the support of our neighbours, wider community, and Sussex institutions such as Brighton & Hove Albion F.C.”

Visit www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/teddylichten to donate or text “TEDDYL”, followed by any whole amount up to £20, to 70085. Alternatively, people can send a cheque payable to Solving Kids’ Cancer at Coram Campus, 41 Brunswick Square, London, WC1N 1AZ, and write TEDDY LICHTEN on the back.

Related topics:HassocksCancerBrighton