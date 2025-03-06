Final few places available for cholesterol awareness initiative launched by Jo Whiley
Together, Benecol® and HEART UK are on a mission to empower the people of Sussex to understand cholesterol better and get the necessary support. The ‘‘Understanding Cholesterol Together’ roadshow which will be in West Sussex on 12th March 2025 between 18:00 – 20:00 at the Haywards Heath Town Football Club. The event is free but does requires registration ahead of the day. Registration can be completed here: : https://www.heartuk.org.uk/news/latest/post/224-understanding-cholesterol-together)
Alice Drake, Community Manager for Benecol, commented: “At Benecol, we are committed to prioritising cholesterol awareness, and we are thrilled to support HEART UK ‘Understanding Cholesterol Together' initiative in West Sussex. We hope as many people as possible will get the chance to find out more about their heart health and what can be done to prevent issues in the future”.
The event will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about cholesterol management and get their cholesterol tested with advice from health professionals on hand. At the event each attendee will be given the chance to partake in the following:
- Free cholesterol testing
- Informative heart health talks from experts
- Practical tips for managing cholesterol and reducing cardiovascular disease risk
- Wellbeing MOT appointments
Debra Bucksey, the Head of Services at HEART UK: “We are excited to bring our ‘Understanding Cholesterol Together’ initiative to Sussex alongside our partner, Benecol. This program is essential for enhancing the understanding of cholesterol and its health consequences and we look forward to engaging with the community, sharing vital information, as well as offering free cholesterol screenings.”