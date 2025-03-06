Final few places available for cholesterol awareness initiative launched by Jo Whiley

The Benecol and HEART UK “Understanding Cholesterol Together” event, which was launched by Jo Whiley, last year, is now set to come to Sussex. With 7.6 million people in the UK dealing with cardiovascular disease—and projections indicating that these numbers will rise as our population ages—this partnership is more important than ever. Disturbingly, residents of Sussex experience even higher rates of cardiovascular issues than the national average, with over 40,000 individuals at significant risk of a major cardiovascular event within the next decade.

Together, Benecol® and HEART UK are on a mission to empower the people of Sussex to understand cholesterol better and get the necessary support. The ‘‘Understanding Cholesterol Together’ roadshow which will be in West Sussex on 12th March 2025 between 18:00 – 20:00 at the Haywards Heath Town Football Club. The event is free but does requires registration ahead of the day. Registration can be completed here: : https://www.heartuk.org.uk/news/latest/post/224-understanding-cholesterol-together)

Alice Drake, Community Manager for Benecol, commented: “At Benecol, we are committed to prioritising cholesterol awareness, and we are thrilled to support HEART UK ‘Understanding Cholesterol Together' initiative in West Sussex. We hope as many people as possible will get the chance to find out more about their heart health and what can be done to prevent issues in the future”.

The event will give attendees the opportunity to learn more about cholesterol management and get their cholesterol tested with advice from health professionals on hand. At the event each attendee will be given the chance to partake in the following:

Free cholesterol testing

Informative heart health talks from experts

Practical tips for managing cholesterol and reducing cardiovascular disease risk

Wellbeing MOT appointments

Debra Bucksey, the Head of Services at HEART UK: “We are excited to bring our ‘Understanding Cholesterol Together’ initiative to Sussex alongside our partner, Benecol. This program is essential for enhancing the understanding of cholesterol and its health consequences and we look forward to engaging with the community, sharing vital information, as well as offering free cholesterol screenings.”