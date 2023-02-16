‘First of its kind’ eating disorder centre opens for young people in Sussex

A day service for young people with eating disorders has opened in Sussex.

The Spring Tide Eating Disorder Day Service has opened its doors in Hove. The Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said it’s ‘the first of its kind in the county and only one of four in the South East to offer an alternative to inpatient care’.

A trust spokesperson said: “This will enable young people to be treated in the community and stay at home with their families.”

Spring Tide, run by the trust’s Family Eating Disorder Services (SFEDS), is based at Aldrington House in Hove for young people aged 18 and under who are already known to specialist Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

The programme, which is based on the service developed by the South London and Maudsley’s Trust, delivers a combination of group and individual therapy sessions and meal time support to young people and their families. The service has been commissioned by the NHS Kent and Sussex CAMHS Provider Collaborative, which is led by Sussex Partnership NHS Trust, with funding from NHS England.

Dr Alison Wallis, clinical director for CAMHS and Specialist Services at Sussex Partnership, said: "We are pleased to be able to offer this next level of support to young people with an eating disorder.

"There's has been an increase in need for eating disorder services in recent years and Spring Tide provides one way of addressing this. It's a community day service meaning young people can get help and support for eating disorders, alongside their family, without having to go into hospital. Spring Tide will help us treat young people sooner and offer an alternative to staying overnight in hospital to receive the care they need."