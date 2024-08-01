Former health minister launches ‘essential’ new defibrillator in Haywards Heath
The equipment can be found outside The Bentswood Hub and One Stop shop on America Lane.
Former health minister Lord Kamall who was at the launch of the defibrillator, said: “When I was a health minister, I became aware of just how essential it is that we have defibrillators in local communities across the country. I am bowled over by the sense of community in raising funds for a defibrillator at the Bentswood Hub.”
The defibrillator was the idea of Haywards Heath Town Councillor Rachel Cromie and was purchased with council funds.
She said she decided on it after hearing that a cyclist had passed away nearby. She said: “While I hope it will never need to be used, I think is it important for the community that should someone need one, it is there.”
The Bentswood Hub is arranging training for businesses and residents.