Former Horncastle buildings could be demolished after fire to make way for new specialist dementia care home in West Sussex village

Proposals have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council to demolish redundant buildings at the former Horncastle Care Centre in Sharpthorne.

SHC Clemsfold Group Ltd has applied to remove the remaining parts of the buildings in the western and southern part of the site on Plawhatch Lane and develop a new specialist dementia care home.

The plan is also to retain an existing acquired brain injury (ABI) unit in the northern part of the site and keep the access from Plawhatch Lane.

The application, which has been submitted via the agent QED Planning, can be seen at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/1650.

A computer generated image of the proposed new Horncastle Care Centre in Sharpthorne. Photo: Carless and Adams via Mid Sussex District Council planning portal

The design and access statement by Carless and Adams said: “The site, once operated as a care facility, now sits vacant since 2021. The Edwardian Manor (Horncastle House) suffered extensive fire damage beyond repair and was subsequently demolished in October 2024.

“The other existing buildings in its current form pose significant challenges in meeting the quality standards set out by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and the expectations of residents and their families. Only a comprehensive redevelopment may give the site a chance to become a fit-for-purpose care facility. This development will provide the highest standards of accommodation and excellent quality of care delivered by a dedicated team of experts for many years to come.”

The design and access statement said a pre-application was lodged with the council (DM/24/1685) in July 2024 and there was a meeting with the planners on September 19, 2024. The statement said the council was ‘generally supportive’ of the proposal, adding that the redevelopment of the existing care home was seen as ‘acceptable in principle’. There was a consultation with the community where people could submit their views at horncastle.your-feedback.co.uk. There was also a face-to-face public consultation at Sharpthorne Church Hall on April 10 this year.

The application for the site seeks to increase the number of car parking spaces from 30 to 40, while providing four new disability spaces, one ambulance bay, a delivery bay and 12 cycle spaces.

The design and access statement continued: “When considering the new design Carless + Adams sought to seamlessly integrate the building into its surroundings, create an appealing development that respects the local environment, provide stimulating and safe landscape spaces, and adhere to principles of inclusive design.

“The proposal features a new 80-bed care home, designed with the following principles: demolition of the fire-damaged Horncastle House and erection of a care building, surrounded by landscaping that respects its landscape setting; visually, the new building is to adapt and incorporate the most recognisable features of Horncastle House; the main core of the proposed building is to retain a visual importance within the structure, with the wings being visibly subservient; preservation of trees and hedges that contribute to the local character; use of materials and architectural styles compatible with the local area; provision of sizable amenity spaces for use by local residents, mitigating the overall impact of development; retention of the original Maple Lodge with ten ABI (Acquired Brain Injury) units and eight staff units.”

The statement’s conclusion said the proposed development ‘demonstrates a commitment to providing exemplary care and support for its residents’. It said there will be full en-suite bathrooms in all bedrooms, as well as 24- hour on-site care provision, spacious communal areas, landscaped gardens and dedicated parking.

It said: “By following design principles that prioritize the retention of existing greenery, the concealment of car parking, and the use of materials compatible with the local area, the proposed buildings aim to harmonise with its environment and contribute positively to the site.”

It said the proposed new care home has been ‘carefully designed’ to provide an appropriate replacement, adding: “Overall, the proposed development not only addresses the critical need for specialised care but also strives to enhance the well-being and quality of life for both residents and carers.”