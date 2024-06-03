Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four hospitals in Sussex will trial Martha's Rule which gives patients and their families the right to a second opinion.

143 hospital sites across England, including 20 in the South East will test and roll out Martha’s Rule in its first year.

Conquest Hospital in Hastings, Eastbourne District General Hospital, Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath are among the 143 for the trial.

Martha’s Rule is named after Martha Mills, who died from sepsis at in 2021 at age 13 in a NHS hospital in London due to a failure of clinicians to escalate her to intensive care and after her family’s concerns about her deteriorating condition were not responded to.

Martha’s Rule is to be made up of three components to ensure concerns about deterioration can be swiftly responded to.

Firstly, an escalation process will be available 24/7 at both of the trust’s main sites, advertised throughout the hospitals on posters and leaflets, enabling patients and families to contact a critical care outreach team that can swiftly assess a case and escalate care if necessary.

Secondly, NHS staff will also have access to this same process if they have concerns about a patient’s condition.

Finally, trust clinicians will also formally record daily insights and information about a patient’s health directly from their families, ensuring any concerning changes in behaviour or condition noticed by the people who know the patient best are considered by staff.

The trust recently completed a trial of Call 4 Concern on Cookson ward and Devas ward, with positive feedback received from patients, families and trust staff on the scheme.

Joe Chadwick-Bell, Chief Executive at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “Martha’s Rule provides an important development as it supports families and friends in raising concerns when a patients condition deteriorates and seeking a second opinion should they want one. Our Call 4 Concern project not only supports those that use our services but also provides our staff to engage with greater access to clinical specialists who can advise on the needs of patients whose condition declines”.