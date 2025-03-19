Free prostate cancer screening event in Horsham aims to help save lives

A free prostate cancer screening event is set to take place in Horsham.

The Prostate Cancer Support Organisation (PCaSO) is offering PSA testing on Saturday, April 5, at the Masonic Centre in Denne Road for for men aged between 40 and 80.

They said tests must be booked at www.pcaso.mypsatests.org.uk where people can register an account, scan down and select ‘Horsham’ and follow the booking instructions.

A spokesperson said: “One in every two men will have a health problem with their prostate at some stage of their lives. It could be an infection, enlargement or cancer. One in every eight men will develop prostate cancer and those of African-Caribbean origin and those with a family history of prostate, breast or ovarian cancer are two to three times more at risk.”

PSA testing is on Saturday, April 5, at the Masonic Centre in Denne Road, Horsham. Photo: Google Street View

The group is encouraging all ‘higher risk’ men to consider getting tested. They said prostate cancer develops in its early stages without symptoms and by the time a man is diagnosed the cancer has usually started to spread.

The spokesperson said: “PSA stands for Prostate Specific Antigen, it is a simple blood test that measures the amount of antigen, produced by the prostate, entering the blood. It is not a direct test for cancer, a moderately raised reading can be an indicator of a prostate problem, a high reading should trigger further tests to determine if there is a need for any treatment.

“Without screening, around 57,000 men are diagnosed in the UK with prostate cancer each year. It is now the leading cancer found in men. Around 12,000 men die of this disease annually, one every 45 minutes. Caught in the early stages, cure rates are dramatically improved with over 80 per cent success. General symptoms of problems with the prostate are frequent need to urinate especially at night; bursting to urinate, slow flow, difficult, painful; stop/start and dribbling, or blood in the urine.”

For enquiries only (not bookings) people can phone 01926 419959 from Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. Tests will be conducted by trained phlebotomists who take blood from a vein in the arm, which will be analysed in a laboratory before the result is either posted or emailed to the participant. It will be available on a secure area of the bookings website.