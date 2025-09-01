Free specialist dementia clinics to run in Eastbourne and Hastings

Free specialist dementia clinics will be running in Eastbourne and Hastings in September.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationwide and Dementia UK’s free face-to-face clinics will visit Eastbourne on September 9, 10 and 11 and Hastings on September 23, 24 and 25.

Hosted by Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses, the clinics are open to anyone impacted by dementia, offering support to families and individuals. Appointments can be booked via Dementia UK’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clinics will offer advice on all aspects of dementia – from worries about symptoms through to getting a diagnosis and understanding how the condition can progress.

Specialist dementia nurses, known as Admiral Nurses, will support families living with dementia in Sussex. Picture: Dementia UK

Sarah Cooper, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: “We’re looking forward to returning to Sussex to offer support and advice to families affected by dementia in the area. Our clinic programme, in partnership with Nationwide Building Society, has now been running for over a year which has enabled us to reach thousands of people across the country who need the support of a dementia specialist Admiral Nurse.”

Charlotte Kensett, Director of Customer Experience and Social Impact for Nationwide, said: “Dementia impacts millions of families and that’s why we’re incredibly proud to have brought life-changing support into 200 of our branches and helped more than 30,000 people through our partnership with Dementia UK. As a mutual we believe we have a role to play in strengthening the communities we serve and supporting those most in need. Through our social impact strategy, Nationwide Fairer Futures, we’re committed to changing hundreds of thousands of lives for the better.”

The clinics in Sussex are part of Nationwide’s social impact strategy, Fairer Futures, which addresses four of the UK’s biggest social issues through charity partnerships – family poverty (Action for Children), youth homelessness (Centrepoint), dementia (Dementia UK) and cancer (The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity). Nationwide is funding 30 dementia specialist Admiral Nurses and is hosting clinics in 200 branches across the country.