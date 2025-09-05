Free webinar series launched to support people under 40 living with Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes in young adults is known to be more aggressive than in older adults. With the right specialist support and treatment, it’s possible to live well and avoid complications.
Our webinar series covers everything from understanding your diagnosis to planning for pregnancy, managing weight, and looking after your mental health.
All sessions run from 7:00-8:00pm and are free to attend, can be watched back on demand and in the language of your choice. Perfect for fitting around work and family commitments.
Register your place at the sessions you are interested in using the links below:
- 25 Sept – Taking Control Early: What you need to know about type 2 diabetes for the under 40s
- 2 Oct – Know Your Meds: Making sense of diabetes treatment
- 9 Oct – Planning for a Healthy Pregnancy
- 23 Oct – Carb Savvy – Be carb confident with diabetes
- 30 Oct – Let’s Talk Weight: Real-world strategies that work
- 6 Nov – Diabetes & Your Mind: Tools for stress, burnout & balance
- 27 Nov – Ask Us Anything: Live Q&A with a diabetes specialist
You don’t have to wait until each webinar to get useful information on managing your condition. We also have a short video series featuring local healthcare professionals which cover a range of topics including label reading, talking to someone about your diagnosis and HbA1c explained.