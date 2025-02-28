Friends and colleagues remember long-serving doctor who cared for thousands of patients from Brighton and Mid Sussex

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to a doctor who cared for thousands of critically unwell patients from Brighton and Mid Sussex.

The University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust announced that Dr Casiano Barrera Groba, 64, passed away on Monday, February 3, following ‘a short but devastating illness’.

He had been a consultant the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath since 2005, and was a highly respected member of the Critical Care and Anaesthetic Department at University Hospitals Sussex.

A Trust spokesperson said: “Dr Barrera Groba was an intensive care consultant whose passion and enthusiasm will live on through everyone he taught and worked with.”

His funeral was held in Brighton on Thursday, February 27, and colleagues have been paying tribute and sharing memories of him since his death.

Dr Stephen Drage, Chief of Surgery and fellow consultant in intensive care, said: “Cas touched the lives of so many colleagues and patients during his long and successful career with the Trust.”

He said: “I will remember him as a caring and compassionate doctor with extensive knowledge of intensive care medicine and anaesthesia.”

The Trust said Dr Barrera Groba was a loving family man, a Spanish wine connoisseur and an accomplished golfer and cyclist to his friends. They said that to many clinicians he was an exemplary mentor and supporter.

Clinical Director and lead consultant in intensive care medicine Dr James Yassin, said: “Cas’s legacy will be the scores of medical students, trainee doctors, nurses and allied health professionals that he taught, mentored and encouraged during his consultant career. Those fortunate enough to be taught by him always describe his passion and the infectious enthusiasm he brought to the subject and their understanding.

"He was also the Regional Adviser for Intensive Care Medicine (ICM) for Kent, Surrey and Sussex and thanks to his unwavering support we were able to expand the ICM training programme to cover all four counties of the region, more than doubling the number of doctors training in ICM.”

Peter Anderson, Associate Post-Graduate Medical Dean, said: “Dr Barerra was an exceptional clinical educator whose influence and reach was immense. For example, he set up exchange programmes for intensive care doctors in China and Switzerland. Even to today, Swiss trainees continue to benefit from his vision and drive to improve intensive care medicine at every opportunity.”

Dr Barrera Groba had been part of the Gam Med charity team for year, which provides biannual support to patients in Gambia, particularly for orthopaedic and plastic surgery procedures.

His colleague Dr Renee van der Most said: “Cas was very passionate about his involvement in Gam Med. His support ranged from training local anaesthetic practitioners and providing safe anaesthetic services to adults and children in the local resource-limited conditions to raising charity funds to support our work. He did all of this with his characteristic smile and good cheer to patients, local staff and his friends and colleagues.”

Dr Barrera Groba, who lived in Burgess Hill and previously Brighton, is survived by his three daughters and wife Samantha, who also works in intensive care department at RSCH and PRH.