A fundraiser to help pay for the funeral of a popular motorcycle engineer and mechanic has raised more than £3,000.

Ken Chitty, from Haywards Heath, passed away at the age of 55, on Wednesday, February 19.

He was the founder of K&S Motorcycles and Performance at Wivelsden Farm and Business Units in North Chailey, and was well known in the biking community.

Ken’s cousin, Tony Baker, described Ken as ‘determined’, ‘hard-working’ and ‘witty’, and someone who was dedicated to his wife and family.

Tony, 47, from Lancing, said: “The fundraiser was set up on the Thursday night (February 20).”

He said: “A lot of the people who have donated are customers that knew Ken because we’ve got quite a lot of customer base within the biking community and bikers stick together.”

The family said they are very grateful to everyone who has donated so far. Visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-ken-and-his-family to donate or find out more.

Tony told this newspaper that Ken was originally diagnosed with bowel cancer back in October 2023 and had to have some of his bowel removed, as well as some of his bladder. Then he had to go on chemotherapy throughout the whole of 2024.

He said: “The chemo held it back a little bit but it didn't stop it spreading to other parts.”

But Tony explained that Ken remained positive throughout the whole ordeal. He said: “He was still working while he was having chemo because he had his own business as a motorbike mechanic. We were planning on racing this year, both of us, because I work for him. Even though he was having chemo he was still positive, saying he wasn’t going to let the cancer beat him and he fought until the end. Two weeks before he was in the hospital he was still working.”

The GoFundMe page was set up by family friend Thomas Brough, who said Ken’s ‘racer’s spirit’ never wavered throughout his treatment.