Getting NHS help this half term isn’t hocus pocus

No tricks or treats are needed this Halloween and half term to get help from the NHS if families need care.

The NHS in Sussex is reminding everyone to ‘choose well’ when they need medical advice or treatment during the autumn half term.

Health and care services across Sussex remain busy, and families are being encouraged to use the right service for their needs. By choosing well, parents and carers can make sure their children get the care they need quickly while helping to keep emergency departments free for those who need them most.

Families are encouraged to follow the simple ‘choose well’ guide:

Getting help shouldn't feel like a bunch of hocus pocus

Treat minor cuts and grazes at home and keep a well-stocked medicine cabinet

Visit a pharmacist for minor illnesses like sore throats, coughs or earaches

Contact the GP practice for ongoing or non-urgent health issues

Visit a Minor Injuries Unit or Urgent Treatment Centre for bumps, sprains, or rashes

Use NHS 111 online or call 111 if unsure where to go

Only attend A&E or call 999 for life-threatening emergencies such as choking, severe bleeding, loss of consciousness or broken bones

How local pharmacists can help:

As the colder weather sets in and coughs, sore throats and sniffles start to spread, local pharmacists are ready to help. Pharmacists are trained experts in managing minor illnesses such as sore throats, sinusitis, earache and tummy troubles, and can provide expert clinical advice and treatment without the need for an appointment.

Since January 2024, patients have been able to get treatment for seven common conditions at their high-street pharmacy without needing to see a GP, as part of a major transformation in the way the NHS delivers care. The Pharmacy First service is helping to free up hundreds of GP appointments every month across Sussex for patients with more complex needs.

Don't be spooked - Choose the right service this half term

Highly trained pharmacists can assess and treat patients for the following conditions without the need for an appointment or prescription:

sinusitis (12 years and over)

sore throat (5 years and over)

earache (1 to 17 years)

infected insect bite (1 year and over)

impetigo (1 year and over)

shingles (18 years and over)

non-recurring urinary tract infections in women (16 to 64 years)

Emergencies:

People are reminded that A&E should only be used for serious and life-threatening emergencies in Sussex, such as severe bleeding, chest pain, difficulty breathing, loss of consciousness or major trauma.

For less severe conditions, a range of other NHS services are available. Anyone unsure where to go should contact NHS 111 first for advice via the NHS app, online, or over the phone. NHS 111 can guide people to the most appropriate service, such as a GP, pharmacist or urgent treatment centre.

NHS 111 is available 24-hours a-day and can connect callers to pharmacists and out-of-hours GPs, as well as arrange appointments at local services if needed.

Self-care:

Families are also being encouraged to make sure they have a well-stocked medicine cabinet at home for those minor illnesses and injuries that can often be treated safely without visiting a healthcare service. Essentials such as paracetamol, ibuprofen, antihistamines, antiseptic cream and plasters can help manage minor conditions and ease symptoms until children are feeling better.

Minor injuries:

Minor Injuries Units, Urgent Treatment Centres, and Walk-in Centres are also available across Sussex for non-life-threatening issues such as bumps, scrapes, sprains and small burns. Families can find details of their nearest services on the NHS Sussex website, which includes a simple guide to help them know where to go whatever their worry.

Urgent dental care:

If people need urgent dental care but do not have a regular dentist, or their usual dentist cannot see them, the Sussex Dental Helpline can help. The helpline provides same-day urgent care appointments for conditions such as severe pain, bleeding and swelling, dental abscesses and broken or knocked-out teeth.

Call 0300 123 1663 between 8am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, or email [email protected] for more information. If help is needed outside these hours, people can call NHS 111 free or go online to 111.nhs.uk.

Dr Richard Fieldhouse, Sussex GP and Clinical Director at NHS Sussex, said: “This half term, we know families will be out trick or treating or enjoying October fun, and the last thing anyone wants is to spend time feeling unwell.

“If someone does start to feel under the weather, getting the right care at the right place can make all the difference. Pharmacies are a great first stop for many minor illnesses, and having a well-stocked medicine cabinet at home can also help manage common symptoms quickly and safely.

“The NHS website has clear, simple information on where to go and who to see, whether it’s a minor bump, a cough or something that needs a little more attention.”

Brijesh Thaker, pharmacist in Coldean, said: “As the spooky season sets in, we see plenty of coughs, colds and sore throats creeping up on people.

“The good news is your local pharmacy can help with all of that. We can offer advice, recommend treatments and, through Pharmacy First, we can now assess and treat several common conditions without a prescription. It means people can get the care they need quickly and easily, close to home.”

Parent of two, Carla from Hassocks, said: “When the colder weather starts, we try to be prepared at home. I keep a few basics in the cupboard, so we’re not caught out if one of the kids feels under the weather.

“It’s good knowing we can just pop into our local pharmacy for advice, and we’ve made sure we know what other NHS services are nearby if we ever need them.

“It really helps knowing where to go so we can be seen quicker, and it takes some pressure off too. Our local pharmacy has been great, really easy and friendly whenever we’ve needed a bit of help.”

Families can find details of their nearest health services, including pharmacy opening hours, Urgent Treatment Centres and Minor Injuries Units, by visiting the NHS Sussex website.