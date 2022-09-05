Good causes benefit from £23,000 of Eastbourne Local Lottery fund

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council spokesperson said the money has been accumulated through ticket sales over the last two years from people who choose to support Eastbourne Lottery’s community fund rather than a specific cause.

All active charities and good causes that are part of the lottery will receive a payout from this fund, topping up their income raised from ticket sales by players who nominate them directly, according to the council.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, cabinet member for direct assistant services, said: “The first Eastbourne Local Lottery draw was four years ago this summer and over that time it has been marvellous to see the financial boost it has given to a great number and variety of local community groups.

Children with Cancer Fund. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council

“We were among the first local councils in the country to launch a local lottery and I’m delighted at its success.”

Among the groups receiving money from the lottery’s community fund is Eastbourne and District Friends of the Earth.

Andrew Durling, the group’s joint co-ordinator, said: “Our group has benefited greatly from Eastbourne Local Lottery, as the funds we have received from it has helped us, amongst other things, to finance the ongoing Greening Eastbourne Station project that we launched several years ago in collaboration with Southern Rail and the Southeast Communities Rail Partnership.

“This has seen a number of large planters installed around Eastbourne station, planted up and watered by our volunteers on a regular basis, greatly brightening up the station with a touch of nature at its most leafy and colourful."

Greening Eastbourne Station project. Picture from Eastbourne Borough Council

Also receiving funds is the Children with Cancer Fund, which said money from Eastbourne Local Lottery has had a ‘tremendous impact’ on its work supporting children with cancer and their families.

BreatheEasy Eastbourne, a charity that supports people who suffer from chronic lung disease, lung cancer and asthma, is also benefitting.

The charity’s CEO Kimberlee Cole said: “We could not operate without kind donations from organisations such as Eastbourne Local Lottery and the community fund which enables us to offer a range of services such as a pulmonary rehabilitation maintenance programme, monthly meetings with invited speakers, a drop-in centre in Seaside and an accessible allotment for people with limited movement.”