The centre, which provides nursing care and accommodation for up to 41 people, is run by Newcare Homes Limited and specialises in caring for those living with dementia and mental health conditions.

It was inspected on April 22 and the report, published on May 19, gave it a ‘good’ rating in every category – Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led.

Manager Shyam Beeharee said: "Our staff team have been very resilient throughout the pandemic, despite the extra work and the apprehension that they may themselves become unwell.”

Belle Vue Country House care home in Warninglid. Picture: Google Street View

He said the rating is an endorsement of the staff’s hard work during a difficult period for social care.

He added: “We are all very pleased with the CQC inspection outcome. It is a big boost to staff dedication and morale.”

The report said: “People and their relatives were happy with the care they received and felt safe with the staff that were supporting them.”

It went on: "The culture of the service was positive, and people, relatives and staff were complementary of the management and provider.”

The report also said people were safeguarded from situations where they may experience harm.

It added: “People's diverse needs were catered for and they were treated with dignity and respect. People and relatives described the staff as caring and thoughtful and said they were treated with care and kindness.”