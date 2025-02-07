New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Rother establishments
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Rustico at 33 Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 3
• Rated 5: Martlett House at 89 - 90 High Street, Battle, East Sussex; rated on January 29
• Rated 5: Kerry's Wine Bar at 55 Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 27
• Rated 5: aFic at 22a Wilton Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 21
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: A Slice of Rye at 51a Bewick Court 51 - 53 Cinque Ports Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on January 22