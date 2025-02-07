Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Rother establishments

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 7th Feb 2025, 11:16 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Rustico at 33 Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 3

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded

• Rated 5: Martlett House at 89 - 90 High Street, Battle, East Sussex; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: Kerry's Wine Bar at 55 Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: aFic at 22a Wilton Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 21

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: A Slice of Rye at 51a Bewick Court 51 - 53 Cinque Ports Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on January 22

