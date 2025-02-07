New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Rustico at 33 Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded

• Rated 5: Martlett House at 89 - 90 High Street, Battle, East Sussex; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: Kerry's Wine Bar at 55 Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: aFic at 22a Wilton Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 21

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: A Slice of Rye at 51a Bewick Court 51 - 53 Cinque Ports Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on January 22