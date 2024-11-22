Goring Hall Hospital celebrates 30 Years of excellence in patient care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goring Hall Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, is celebrating 30 years supporting patients across the community. First opening its doors in 1994, staff and doctors at the Worthing based hospital have established a reputation for delivering outstanding care.

Three decades later, that reputation is stronger than ever. Since opening in the Autumn of 1994, Goring Hall Hospital has expanded its facilities and services to continuously meet the needs of the patients it cares for.

Over the years, the hospital has become an Orthopaedic centre of excellence. In addition, they have also seen the arrival of specialist departments for orthopaedics, ophthalmology, general surgery as well as internationally regarded specialists in men’s and women’s health.

Now in its 30th year, the hospital boasts over 200 staff, three operating theatres, one endoscopy and outpatient treatment room as well as a full imaging and diagnostics department with MRI, X-ray and ultrasound. In 2023 alone, Goring Hall saw over 12,000 patients and carried out over 5,000 operations.

Key to Goring Hall’s success has been its commitment to delivering an outstanding quality of care to its patients. Independently recognised as a Quality Data Provider by the National Joint Registry and accredited by the Joint Advisory Group for its endoscopy services, the hospital is one of Sussex’s leading independent hospitals.

Moreover, the community has always been at the heart of makes the hospital unique. In 2024, over £16,000 was raised in support of Dementia Hub Worthing and a further £2000 raised for St Barnabas House. On the international stage, Goring Hall stepped up to support six teaching hospitals in Ukraine with medical supplies and sponsoring visas for displaced refugee medical professionals.

Reflecting on the hospital’s anniversary, Nichola Evans, Executive Director of Goring Hall Hospital, said: “It’s an honour to be leading Goring Hall in its 30th anniversary year. Achieving a significant milestone like this is only possible when you have a dedicated team of committed people.

From the teams on the wards and in theatres to the support teams, the focus has always been on the patient and that hasn’t changed since the day the hospital. We are excited to continue strengthening the reputation we have built for another 30 years.” Goring Hall Hospital remains committed to pushing the boundaries of patient care and healthcare innovation, with plans for further expansion and enhancement of its facilities and services in the coming years.

This milestone anniversary is both a celebration of past achievements and a stepping stone toward an even brighter future in healthcare.