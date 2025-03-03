Goring Hall Hospital wins Reputation 800 Award for third consecutive year and surpasses 1,500 Google reviews with highest rating in West Sussex

Goring Hall Hospital near Worthing is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Reputation 800 Award for the third year in a row, recognising its continued excellence in patient care, service, and community trust. In addition, the hospital has surpassed 1,500 Google reviews, achieving an outstanding 4.9-star rating, the highest of any hospital in West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reputation 800 Award is a mark of distinction granted to organisations that demonstrate exceptional service, positive patient feedback, and a consistently high reputation score.

This achievement underscores Goring Hall Hospital’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier healthcare and ensuring the best possible experiences for its patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition for the third consecutive year,” said Nichola Evans Executive Director at Goring Hall Hospital.

Nichola Evans and staff at Goring Hall Hospital celebrating the milestone.

“Our dedicated team works tirelessly to provide outstanding care, and surpassing 1,500 Google reviews with a 4.9 rating is a testament to the trust and confidence our patients have in us.”

Goring Hall Hospital continues to set the standard for healthcare excellence in West Sussex, ensuring that patient satisfaction and quality care remain at the heart of its mission.

As it celebrates this milestone, the hospital looks forward to further enhancing its services and continuing to build on its reputation for excellence.