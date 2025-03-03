Goring Hall Hospital wins Reputation 800 Award for third consecutive year and surpasses 1,500 Google reviews with highest rating in West Sussex
The Reputation 800 Award is a mark of distinction granted to organisations that demonstrate exceptional service, positive patient feedback, and a consistently high reputation score.
This achievement underscores Goring Hall Hospital’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier healthcare and ensuring the best possible experiences for its patients.
“We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition for the third consecutive year,” said Nichola Evans Executive Director at Goring Hall Hospital.
“Our dedicated team works tirelessly to provide outstanding care, and surpassing 1,500 Google reviews with a 4.9 rating is a testament to the trust and confidence our patients have in us.”
Goring Hall Hospital continues to set the standard for healthcare excellence in West Sussex, ensuring that patient satisfaction and quality care remain at the heart of its mission.
As it celebrates this milestone, the hospital looks forward to further enhancing its services and continuing to build on its reputation for excellence.