Government must be held to account over underfunded health service

The recent election saw intense focus on our national health service, and rightly so.

Years of underfunding have pushed the NHS to the limit – waiting times for A&E care, cancer treatment and planned operations are dangerously high.

General practice is experiencing unprecedented pressures as GP numbers continue to fall while patient numbers rise.

Politicians have promised more money, more staff and more resources, however, there remains concern that the Conservative NHS spending pledges will still lead to a shortfall by 2023/24 of £6.2 billion.

Therefore, we need MPs across the South East, who have been elected to make our voices heard in Westminster, to hold this Government to account over the promises made on the campaign trail, while pushing for further commitments.

It is vital that the Government listen to doctors and other health workers and properly back the NHS and its workforce in the long-term – without it we risk patients being seriously let down by the services they and their families depend on.

Dr Christine Clayton

BMA

South East regional council chair